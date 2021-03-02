Benchmark Protocol Trading Up 164% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and $1.49 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 164% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 61,938,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,481,676 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

