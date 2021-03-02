BEPRO Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.59 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $2.59 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 222.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.