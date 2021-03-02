Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 132,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

