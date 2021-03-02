Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRGO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Bergio International Company Profile
