Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRGO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

