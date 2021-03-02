Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp makes up about 2.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $25.59.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

