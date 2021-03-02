Berry Data 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.47 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $9.53 or 0.00019540 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

