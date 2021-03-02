Berry Data One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and $5.67 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $10.66 or 0.00021741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

