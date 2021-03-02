Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 144.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $3,130,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Graco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Graco by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Graco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

GGG opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

