Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,510 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

