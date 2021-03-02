Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 149,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

NYSE:BBY opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

