BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BETRF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.80. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

