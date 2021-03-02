Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Financial Contrast

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TearLab has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TearLab and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than TearLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $1.39 million 85.93 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.81

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Summary

TearLab beats Beyond Air on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

