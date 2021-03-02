Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 5.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $139.47 and last traded at $139.66. 5,970,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,066,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

