Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Up 3.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

