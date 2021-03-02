BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,300 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $24,544,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 263,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after buying an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $222.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

