BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce makes up about 1.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Heritage Commerce worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

