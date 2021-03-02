BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 16,580 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 189,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESXB shares. Stephens lowered Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NASDAQ:ESXB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,922. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.