BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 29,900 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 150,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,837. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.