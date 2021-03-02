BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Randolph Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 3.39% of Randolph Bancorp worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

