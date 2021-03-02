BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.72% of First Bank worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.