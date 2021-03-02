BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Flushing Financial worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,428. The company has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

