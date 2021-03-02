BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of SB Financial Group worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,139. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.