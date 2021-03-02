BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.89 Million Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.22% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $262,341. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,062. The company has a market cap of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

