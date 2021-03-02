BHZ Capital Management LP Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,990 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises about 4.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,872. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

