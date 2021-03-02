BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,531 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 14,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.