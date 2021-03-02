BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

