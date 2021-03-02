BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 1,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

