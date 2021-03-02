BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.08% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,602. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,006 shares of company stock valued at $218,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

