BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. First Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of First Financial worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

