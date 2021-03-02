BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.03% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PMBC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.90. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

