BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 22,778 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares makes up about 1.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,140. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

