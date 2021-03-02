BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 25,275 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Capstar Financial accounts for about 2.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 2.62% of Capstar Financial worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $127,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 4,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,201. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

