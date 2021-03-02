BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 76,906 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.