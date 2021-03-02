BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 9,160 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of First Community worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

FCCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

