BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,092. The firm has a market cap of $536.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

