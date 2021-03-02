BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Banner accounts for about 2.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Banner worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. 4,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,337. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

