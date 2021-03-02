BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Great Western Bancorp makes up about 3.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Great Western Bancorp worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 298,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

