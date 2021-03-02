BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

