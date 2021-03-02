BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.12.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

