BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,206. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $740.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

