BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 11,425 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. First Choice Bancorp comprises 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.69% of First Choice Bancorp worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Also, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. 11.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FCBP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

