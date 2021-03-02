BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 15,421 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of BayCom worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter worth $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BayCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCML. B. Riley raised their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

