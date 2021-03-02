BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 20,100 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $4,227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $7,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,958. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

