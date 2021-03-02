BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 20,294 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of County Bancorp worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

County Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

