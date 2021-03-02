BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 38,999 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,999 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.63% of BankFinancial worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. Research analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

