BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 40,916 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,916 shares during the quarter. OP Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 2.96% of OP Bancorp worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OPBK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.