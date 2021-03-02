BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,989 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.89% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 94 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

