B&I Capital AG Acquires New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

