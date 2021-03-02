B&I Capital AG Acquires Shares of 519,843 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,000. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.34% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,466. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

