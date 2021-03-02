B&I Capital AG Acquires Shares of 585,251 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 585,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. Easterly Government Properties makes up 3.9% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.72% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 4,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 154.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

